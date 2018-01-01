RSS Reader as start page

Keep track of all your favorite news feeds in a personalized and fun new way.

  • Personal recommendations

    While you are using Startig.com as RSS reader it will learn what topics you like, in order to give you personal recommendations.

  • Follow and discover

    Discover great new content and get the best possible overview of all the feeds you follow or might like.

  • Don't miss a thing

    Beside getting to know you, Startig.com uses different kind of social signals to keep you up-to-date with popular trending news items. You will never again feel like you are missing out on important news items in your fields of interest.

A smarter way to start exploring

Your favorite feeds always at hand. Stay up-to-date with trending news items and get useful personalized recommendations.

StartIG.com .. A personal RSS Reader as start page

Sign up, add your favorite feeds and try it out!
You might start using it on a daily basis ;)