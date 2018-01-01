RSS Reader as start page
Keep track of all your favorite news feeds in a personalized and fun new way.
-
Personal recommendations
While you are using Startig.com as RSS reader it will learn what topics you like, in order to give you personal recommendations.
-
Follow and discover
Discover great new content and get the best possible overview of all the feeds you follow or might like.
-
Don't miss a thing
Beside getting to know you, Startig.com uses different kind of social signals to keep you up-to-date with popular trending news items. You will never again feel like you are missing out on important news items in your fields of interest.
A smarter way to start exploring
Your favorite feeds always at hand. Stay up-to-date with trending news items and get useful personalized recommendations.
StartIG.com .. A personal RSS Reader as start page
Sign up, add your favorite feeds and try it out!
You might start using it on a daily basis ;)